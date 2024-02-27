Home > Television > The Voice Why Did Niall Horan Leave 'The Voice' After Just Two Seasons? "It’s been far too long, and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces," Niall said about a new engagement. By Melissa Willets Feb. 27 2024, Published 11:34 a.m. ET Source: NBC

How excited were you when it was announced that the one and only Niall Horan would join The Voice as a judge for Season 23? Yeah, us too. But now, just two seasons later, the singer is not rejoining the show for Season 25. Not that we aren't vibing with Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper getting a chance in the big red chairs.

But naturally, we also want to know why Niall Horan is leaving The Voice already. Did he not enjoy his time on the show? Or does Niall have something else taking priority in his life? Read on for the details.

So, why is Niall Horan leaving 'The Voice'?

In 2023, the One Direction alum talked to Rolling Stone about his experience as a judge on The Voice, saying, “That’s the part I’ve struggled with because I know what it’s like to be 16 and stood on the stage and looking at some famous dude that’s got your future in his hands."

He also said, “The easy part is pressing the red button, spinning the chair, saying how you like someone. But when the chair turns around and you’re not with them, how do you give them that rejection feedback? That’s where I’ve struggled with it, but it’s full circle stuff.”

Speaking of full circle, according to Niall's social media, it seems that touring will tear him away from The Voice (even though he didn't confirm that this is the reason) and as fans, we can't exactly be mad at that!

Niall Horan's tour dates conflict with the filming schedule for 'The Voice'.

As the singer said in part in his Instagram announcement about upcoming tour dates, "I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024! It’s been far too long, and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces." Remember, Niall hasn't toured since 2018! That is a long time.

A quick look at the tour dates reveals that the "Night Changes" crooner will be in the United Kingdom and elsewhere in Europe when Season 25 of The Voice kicks off in late February and early March 2024.

The Voice won Competition Show of the Year at the People's Choice Awards! ❤✌🏻 *not saying its because of Niall, but its probably because of Niall 😉*pic.twitter.com/FPdVI8OLoK https://t.co/vMCZPMmWSu — 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐬 (Becky) ⭐ (@flickerofgold) February 19, 2024

"He had to exit because he needed to go on tour for us," one fan rationalized on X about Niall stepping away from his NBC gig. Still, the reality that we won't be seeing him this season on our TV screens still feels, well, wrong.

The only consolation is that if you want to see Niall here in the U.S., all you have to do is wait until May 2024, when he comes stateside with the tour. Niall is offering concert dates in venues from Florida to Arizona and everywhere in between.