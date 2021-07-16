Dan + Shay Are Both Married, but Only One of Them Is Currently a Father

As one of the more recent acts to emerge out of the country music scene, Dan + Shay 's success has left many fans of their music interested in learning more about their personal lives. The country duo can be seen on the red carpet with their significant others, but there are plenty of fans who want to learn more about Dan Smyer and Shay Mooney's marriages.

Who are Dan and Shay married to?

Dan is married to Abby Law, who he dated for more than three years before the two got hitched. For the couple, the time between the engagement and the wedding six months later wasn't awkward at all. "Everybody’s story is different, everybody’s timeline is different," he told People, "but by the time we got engaged, we were so familiar with each other that there wasn’t anything foreign or scary."

Source: Getty Images

Dan and Abby share an affection for animals. Both are vegetarians, and they spend much of their free time working with animal rescues. They even included Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, a Nashville area animal rescue, in their wedding registry so that guests could donate instead of giving them a gift.

Shay Mooney is also married, to Hannah Billingsley, who is also the mother of his two children. Shay and Hannah first met through mutual friends, and they chatted inconsistently for the first few years after they met. They started dating in earnest in 2015, and were married two years later. Now that they've been married for a few years, their Instagram posts suggest a loving marriage, and feature plenty of portraits of them with their two children, Ashery James and Ames Alexander.