Is Chris Young in a Relationship? The Country Singer Likes to Keep His "Private Life Private"

Though he's known for singing about love and heartbreak, country music superstar Chris Young has remained tight-lipped when it comes to his personal relationships.

It's not uncommon for people in the entertainment industry to stay quiet when it comes to their relationships. While the artist has sung about love and relationships in his songs, Chris likes to keep the inspiration for his music a secret. “I know it drives people nuts,” Chris said in a 2019 interview with People. "But that was a conscious decision I made several years ago. I tell people when I’ve been dating somebody before, but I also do like to keep my private life private. Anytime there’s a really good breakup, I’m like, well, she broke my heart. It’s time to go write an album!”

If you scroll through the singer's social media, you'll notice that he has not posted about any woman in his life. He reportedly dated actress Adrianne Leon from 2007 until 2008, and the country crooner was also linked to sportscaster Kelly Krull. But it seems Chris is currently single at the moment. That hasn't stopped his family from pressuring him to settle down, though!

Like most single people at a family gathering, Chris revealed during a 2013 interview with Katie Couric that his grandma asked him when he's getting married. "Christmas and Thanksgiving with my family is a big event, like all of the aunts, uncles, cousins ... we were there and my grandmother, so smooth, she comes up and is like, 'You getting anybody a ring anytime soon?' I'm like, 'No.'" Chris recalled. He added, "There's definitely still a little pressure."