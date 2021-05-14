Country Singer Thomas Rhett Reveals What He Doesn't Want to Regret as a Dad (EXCLUSIVE)

The musician and his wife, Lauren Atkins, are the proud parents of three beautiful daughters: Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 1. And they have another baby girl on the way!

The country star recently partnered with The Outsideologist Project , from the makers of Claritin, to help spread the word about getting kids to enjoy the outdoors an extra hour each week. Distractify spoke exclusively with Thomas about why he thinks it's important for kids to put down the electronic devices and what outdoor activities he likes to do with his girls.

Thomas Rhett talks teaching his kids to love the outdoors and why it's important to get outside.

It's no surprise that — as a Georgia native — Thomas loves outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, and hunting. "As a kid, I was outside way more than I was inside," he exclusively told Distractify. "I do feel like getting to play with my friends in the neighborhood or going fishing with my dad or going hiking with my friends, you’re forced to be creative. You’re forced to let your imagination run."

As a father of three (soon-to-be four), the "Country Again" singer explained that it's easy to just sometimes give your kids an iPad to keep them entertained. But he doesn't want to regret his parenting decisions later in life. "I don’t want to look back in 25 years and be like, ‘That was the dad that I was,'" he said.

Thomas explained that he and his wife have made it their mission to teach their daughters about the outdoors. The family has taken several road trips across the United States. He said, "Hopefully, one day when they get older with their own families they’ll be like, ‘I remember when my dad took me to the Grand Canyon or took me down the street to go fishing.’ Things that we can teach them that we loved about our childhood that hopefully, they can teach to their kids as well."