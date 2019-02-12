We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Inside Thomas Rhett's Decision to Adopt — and the New Baby His Wife Delivered

Thomas Rhett is one of the biggest stars in country music with hits like "Look What God Gave Her" and "Marry Me," so it's no wonder why fans have also become quite invested in his personal life. Thomas and his wife, Lauren Akins, post adorable pictures of their two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, on Instagram fairly frequently, and it's clear how much love there is in their family. 

The couple has opened up about the amazing adoption of Willa back in 2017. So why did Thomas Rhett adopt?

Why did Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins adopt? They always wanted a big family.

In May of 2017, the couple announced that they had officially adopted their daughter, Willa Gray, who was born in 2015. Willa, who was born in Uganda, quickly became a known face around Thomas' concerts – she was brought onstage the first weekend she came home. Thomas and Lauren discussed how difficult the process was because of the different laws Uganda had for adoption. 