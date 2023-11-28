Home > Television > The Voice Tom Nitti Left Team Reba and 'The Voice' Mid-Competition Due to Personal Reasons Team Reba's Tom Nitti was unexpectedly absent from 'The Voice' playoffs due to "personal reasons." Fans want to know why he left the show. By Joseph Allen Nov. 28 2023, Published 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tomnittimusic

Most of the time, when someone leaves a singing competition show, it's because they've been voted off. Occasionally, though, something else will pull a contestant away from their chance to perform on the show. In those scenarios, viewers sometimes don't get a full picture of exactly what happened.

This was the case for Tom Nitti during the Season 24 playoffs on The Voice. The country singer, who was on Team Reba, was absent from the show that aired on Nov. 27, 2023, reportedly due to personal reasons. Now, many fans want to better understand what happened to Tom and why he left the show.

Why did Tom Nitti leave 'The Voice'?

It was revealed at the top of the Nov. 27 episode of The Voice that Tom wouldn't be continuing in the competition. "I have wonderfully talented people, but Tom had to leave for personal reasons, so I only have five artists tonight," Reba said during the episode. No additional details were offered to explain his absence, and it seems likely that Tom wanted to keep the details of his reasons for leaving the show private.

Tom has yet to share any information about his reasons for leaving on social media, but many people have looked him up and asked him about it. Some also offered words of support for whatever he may be going through. His most recent posts suggest that he was happy to be competing on The Voice, but they don't offer any insight into why he may have decided to leave the show so suddenly.

Tom was one of six people left on Team Reba.

After Tom's departure, Reba McEntire still had five contestants in the competition entering the Nov. 27 episode. Reba was the only judge to turn around during Tom's cover of "Signed, Sealed, Delivered" by Stevie Wonder during the blind auditions. Despite the mixed response during his audition, Tom continued to impress throughout subsequent rounds of the competition, and some fans thought he might actually go all the way.

Reba seems to have been among those who believed in Tom most fervently since she used one of her saves to bail him out following his cover of "(I Know) I'm Losing You" by The Temptations. It has already been made clear that Tom won't be returning to The Voice this season, and it's unclear whether we'll ever learn exactly why he left the show.