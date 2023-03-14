Home > Television > The Voice Source: NBC Yes, Former One Direction Band Member Niall Horan Is Now a Judge on 'The Voice' By Katherine Stinson Mar. 14 2023, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

Wait a second — the guy who joined Season 23 of The Voice looks awfully familiar. Yes, that's Niall Horan from One Direction as the hit NBC singing show's newest celebrity judge!

If you didn't hop on the One Direction train when they were all the rage (and you assumed Harry Styles was always a solo artist), no worries — we've got you covered. So who is Niall, (one of) The Voice's newest judges? Let's learn everything about him!

Who is Niall on 'The Voice'?

Back in 2010, Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan got his own big break on another reality singing show — The X Factor. Niall auditioned as a solo act, but then he and four other lads (who had each auditioned as solo acts too) were put together as a group called One Direction. Niall was actually the first solo competitor on The X Factor chosen to be in One Direction, per Billboard.

Naturally, One Direction made it, and Niall found himself in a new role as a global singing sensation until the band broke up in 2016. So did Niall release any solo albums or go on tour (or act in films with ridiculous amounts of behind-the-scenes drama like his former bandmate Harry Styles)? No to the latter, but yes to the former.

Niall has released three solo albums (so far).

Niall didn't waste any time following One Direction's conscious uncoupling in 2016, signing as a solo artist with Capitol Records and releasing his first two solo albums, "Flicker" and "Heartbreak Weather" in 2017 and 2020 respectively. The Voice Season 23 judge is still signed to Capitol Records, and announced on his social media channels that he'll be releasing his third solo album, "The Show," on June 9, 2023.

He's already released his first single from the album, a song titled "Heaven." Fans can even pre-order "The Show" on Niall's official website now (but there's a limit of four copies per customer, just FYI!).

@niallhoran I couldn’t possibly be more happy to tell you that my new album ‘The Show’ will be released on June 9th. You can pre-order it now from the link in my bio This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own. Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back Welcome to ‘The Show’ ♬ Heaven - Niall Horan

Is Niall married?

Niall isn't married at the moment, but he has been a dedicated boyfriend to his lady love Amelia Wooley since 2020, according to People magazine. Although Niall is still very much the public figure when it comes to his music career, when it comes to his personal life, Niall has kept details about his relationship with Amelia on the down-low, which is completely understandable.

Per the same People report, many fans theorized that Niall's latest single, "Heaven," was inspired by his relationship with Amelia, who has worked in different roles in the fashion industry. Beyond that, it's unknown if the couple have any plans to tie the knot (maybe after The Voice Season 23 wraps up?).

