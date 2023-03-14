Home > Television > The Voice Source: NBC We Need the Team Niall Hoodie From 'The Voice' Stat By Allison Hunt Mar. 13 2023, Published 8:34 p.m. ET

Do you remember where you were that day? Because we do. We can still relay every single detail of that fateful day. The day that One Direction broke up... wait, what did you think we were talking about? All jokes aside, One Direction has bops and will always have bops. All five of the boys have gone on to have solo careers, and some have really flourished, specifically Harry Styles and Niall Horan. Harry Styles, well, is Harry Styles. But Niall has truly been killing it too!

Not only has Niall had many hit songs such as "Slow Hands," "This Town," and "Nice To Meet Ya," but he is one of the newest coaches on The Voice. True behemoths of the industry have coached on The Voice so if we weren't sure if Niall had made it solo yet, we definitely know now! Every year, coaches hand out merch to their teams, and we gotta say, the Team Niall hoodie is fire. Can you buy it? Let's find out!

Can you buy the Team Niall hoodie?

Source: Instagram Kala Banham wearing her Team Niall hoodie.

As we all know, Niall is one of the newest editions to The Voice coaching staff, along with Chance the Rapper. This is actually not his first reality competition show, since he originally was on the X-Factor and we already know how well that turned out for him! Very similar to Kelly Clarkson.

It has become sort of a tradition that the coaches on The Voice give a gift to their new team members to officially welcome them onto their teams. Kelly Clarkson has been giving a shiny bomber jacket every year in various colors with "Team Kelly" on the back and this year is no different. Blake had been using a silly win cam recently, but this year he is going with a basic t-shirt that says, "I'm on Blake's LAST team... ....and all I got was this lousy t-shirt." Very fitting for Blake's last season.

First time coach Chance the Rapper is giving a limited edition Voice version of his signature "3" baseball hat. And as for Team Niall? We got a sick hoodie.

The Team Niall hoodie is gray with a yellow smiley face in the center and blue, pink, red, and green hearts around it. The hoodie has the words, "Team Niall The Voice" in a circle on the outside of the hearts. We can totally see ourselves rocking it with bike shorts, gold hoods, crew socks, and cool sneakers. Which leads us to the most important question...

Can you actually buy the Team Niall hoodie?

Unfortunately for all of us, the Team Niall hoodie is not for sale. But we have good news: you can buy merchandise that is very similar! Niall has a merchandise line called "Hello Lovers" for his fans, and there is a very similar hoodie available on the website.

The Hello Lovers hoodie is almost identical to the Team Niall hoodie. Basically, the only difference is the color, and it says "Hello Lovers Niall Horn" instead of "Hello Lovers The Voice." The hoodie comes in sizes from XS to XXL, in the colors cream and lavender, and costs $90.