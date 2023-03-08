Home > Television > The Voice Source: Casey Durkin / NBC Kala Banham is a contestant on 'The Voice' Season 23. 'The Voice' Judges Were Floored By Season 23 Contestant Kala Banham — Who Is She? By Kelly Corbett Mar. 8 2023, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

Already, we've seen some impeccable talent in the blind auditions. During the March 7 episode, we met powerhouse Kala Banham, who ultimately blew Kelly, Niall, and Chance away with her beautiful performance. Keep scrolling for everything we know about Kala and her journey on The Voice thus far.

Source: Casey Durkin / NBC Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan join Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson at the judges table for Season 23 of 'The Voice'.'

Who is Kala Banham? She's currently on Team Niall.

Kala, 24, hails from Windermere, Fla. During her blind audition, she sang “Both Sides Now” from Joni Mitchell’s 1969 album "Clouds." When asked by the judges, Kala said she has been singing since she could talk and went to a performing arts school. Her Instagram and TikTok handle is @kalabanham.

Kala's voice instantly drew the judges in. Niall and Kelly turned their seats at the same time. But much to Kelly's chagrin, she learned that Niall had blocked her. Chance followed moments later. As Kala's audition started to wind down, Kelly eyeballed Blake, whose chair remained unmoved. "What are you doing?" she asked exasperatedly.

As the judges gave their feedback, Kelly made it clear that although Niall had blocked her, she really wanted Kala on her team. “You showed dynamic, to see you emote like that, you really felt the message and the words mean something to you." Kelly continued: "We would have been beautiful together. I’m going to steal you, mark my words.”

Niall added to the praise. “You are unbelievable. You’ve got such a storytelling voice, so sweet, so beautiful. And the song choices that are available for you are huge." Chance even went as far as to tell Kala that she had “the most unique voice we’ve heard so far coupled with the most control and range."

Finally, the indifferent Blake gave his remarks, sharing that he had never heard the song before. When he saw his fellow judges singing along during the performance, he knew it was best to stay in his lane and not interfere. Kala ultimately decided on Team Niall.

