How Many Blind Audition Episodes Are on 'The Voice'? There's Still Plenty to Come

Clearly, the audition process is a lot more time-consuming than most people think. The show is weeding out the best of the best, after all. It's definitely a process when there are thousands of The Voice hopefuls throwing their hats into the ring each season.

Just to recap: I would expect the blind audition episodes — which were likely filmed in late 2019 — to last through the majority of March. And be sure to tune in at 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.