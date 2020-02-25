We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
how-many-blind-audition-episodes-on-the-voice-1582658592081.JPG
Source: NBC

How Many Blind Audition Episodes Are on 'The Voice'? There's Still Plenty to Come

By

Let's be honest: The best part of The Voice are the blind auditions. Sorry, but it's true. The whole "Team Blake," "Team John," etc. aspect of it is fun and all — but what viewers really tune in for is the judges' reactions when their chairs dramatically spin around.

The Voice always begins with several back-to-back episodes of blind auditions— during which the four judges start off facing away from the stage, but then turn their chairs around if they want an artist to be on their team. If more than one coach pushes their button for the same artist, the contestant then gets to choose who they want to work with. (On the flip side, if no judge pushes their button, that contestant is eliminated.)