Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol
marybeth byrd season 21 audition
Source: Youtube / American Idol

Marybeth Byrd Blows 'American Idol' Judges Away — What Radio Station Does She Work At?

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

Mar. 6 2023, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

Season 21 of American Idol has been rife with talent. Some memorable auditions include high school student Iam Tongi, who dedicated his performance to his late dad; Elijah McCormick, who had to relearn how to talk and sing again after a near-death experience; and country crooner and survivor of the 2018 Sante Fe High School shooting Trey Louis.

Article continues below advertisement

We also got to meet Marybeth Byrd, a 21-year-old Arkansas native and golden ticket recipient who blew the judges away with her performance.

Keep reading to learn more about the Idol hopeful.

Marybeth byrd golden ticket american idol
Source: Instagram / @marybethbyrdmusic

Season 21 'American Idol' hopeful Marybeth Byrd clutches her golden ticket to Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Marybeth Byrd?

Before even singing a note, Marybeth had the Idol judges hooked. Her memorable, snappy name coupled with her warm personality and fitting profession as a country radio host definitely made a good first impression on Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. And as expected, her vocals were *chef's kiss.*

Article continues below advertisement

For her audition, Marybeth incorporated a little pop twang into her performance of the country song "If It Hadn't Been for Love" by the Steeldrivers.

She received a standing ovation from the judges. "You opened your mouth and it was correct. Period," remarked Lionel.

Luke piggybacked onto that: "People have it. People just have it, and I'm talking about the first note. You had it. I mean, everything about you has got it — from your name to the presentation to the sound of some Arkansas blues and small-town-ness going on," he continued, adding that he saw "a very bright future" for Marybeth.

As Marybeth told the judges, she hails from Armorel, Ark., a town of about 300 people. She commutes about an hour each way for her job as a radio host.

Article continues below advertisement

What radio station does Marybeth Byrd work for?

As of this writing, Marybeth has over 26,000 followers on Instagram under the handle @marybethbyrdmusic. "Just a girl who loves Jesus, music, and buffalo chicken pizza," her bio reads.

Her Instagram bio also notes the station she works at, Mix 106.3, which broadcasts out of Jonesboro, Ark.

Here's to hoping Marybeth misses a lot of work because she'll be too busy chasing her dreams. American Idol airs at 8 p.m. EST Sunday nights on ABC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Scotty and Gabi McCreery Have Finally Become Parents for the First Time

David Cook Won Season 7 of 'American Idol' — Here's What He's up to Now

Every Chef That Has Been Eliminated From 'Next Level Chef' Season 2

Latest American Idol News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.