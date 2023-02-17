Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Fox Who Was Eliminated on 'Next Level Chef'? The Answer Will Surprise You By Tatayana Yomary Feb. 17 2023, Published 10:37 a.m. ET

Most of us can agree that Fox’s Next Level Chef is food television gold! Aside from having British restaurateur Gordon Ramsay at the helm with Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais who all serve as mentors and judges, the competition series spotlights proficient chefs from across the country. Interestingly, the competition set consists of various floors with different kitchens that are meant to test the chef's ability to adapt and thrive in undesirable conditions.

Season 2 of the series features various chefs ranging from home cooks to notable social media chefs. And since the competition is stiff, folks are wondering who was able to cook for the occasion and who fell flat. So, who was eliminated from Next Level Chef in the Feb. 16 episode? Here’s what to know.

Who was eliminated on Season 2, Episode 2 of 'Next Level Chef'?

Two chefs down, 15 more to go! Folks who tuned in to the latest episode of Next Level Chef have learned that chef Alex Morizio, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was sent home.

This week, the remaining chefs were tasked with creating Mexican dishes. Some chefs impressed the judges, such as Tineke of Team Blais, who created a beef tongue dish. On the flip side, others fell short, including Michelle of Team Ramsay, who created a red snapper dish that was said to have “soggy skin and the fish is overcooked.”

However, it was Alex of Team Arrington’s seared swordfish and Cassie’s pork belly dish that landed them in an elimination round. In the cook-off, both Alex and Cassie were tasked with creating a dish using bone-in pork chops and Mexican corn. Interestingly, Cassie struggled a bit with her dish as Alex seemingly thrived under pressure.

Alex ended up serving a nicely seared pork chop and creamed corn — among other corn presentations — that the judges shared was “under-seasoned.” As for Cassie, she crafted a pork chop with an “amazing echoing of flavors,” but the garnish was a bit much. Ultimately, the judges saved Cassie and sent Alex home.

Social media users were sad to see Alex go.

As the news of Alex’s elimination hit social media, many viewers shared that they’ll miss him on the series. Many users credited Alex for showcasing a great effort throughout the episode, especially with his cook-off elimination dish.