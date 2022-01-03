Gordon Ramsay's 'Next Level Chef' Was Filmed on a Very Unusual Television Set

If you're like us and got really into cooking shows during the COVID-19 lockdown, then you've definitely binged most, if not all, of Gordon Ramsay's competitive television shows.

With two new seasons of Hell's Kitchen and the premiere of the 11th season of MasterChef in 2021, we were definitely spoiled by Gordon and his team. Now, to kick off 2022, Gordon is blessing his loyal fanbase and cooking enthusiasts nationwide with his brand-new Fox series Next Level Chef.