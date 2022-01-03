Starring on Gordon Ramsay's New Show 'Next Level Chef' Is Totally Possible –– Here's How

Anyone who wants to be discovered by Gordon and given the opportunity to make a name for themselves in the cooking industry by proving their talent and perseverance might be interested in an opportunity to star in a season of Next Level Chef. All it takes is consistency, creativity, and the desire to be as successful as possible while handling food in front of a panel of top-tier judges. The chef who impresses the judges the most gets to walk away with a grand prize of $250,000.