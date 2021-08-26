This ‘MasterChef’ Episode Revealed Where Contestants Stay During Production

Coordinating reality TV productions can require just as much work as scripted series, movies, and shows, especially when you're dealing with competition-style shows that feature a bunch of different people in front of the camera. Keeping track of the cast and putting them up in a hotel and taking care of their accommodations is no walk in the park.

Take a show like MasterChef, which puts its culinary contestants through the wringer. Where do MasterChef contestants stay during filming?