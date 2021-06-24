Here's What 'MasterChef' Contestants Get for Appearing on the Show

This season of MasterChef is more intense than ever — harder challenges, more talented chefs, and more Ramsay-isms than ever before, and it’s making us wonder if the contestants get paid. Sure, they get good visibility, but many of the contestants put their lives on hold to go on MasterChef.

Now that a bunch of contestants have returned for MasterChef Legends , there must be something pretty great about being on MasterChef for them to come back, right? Well, production seems to cover some things, but not as much as we might expect. Plus, now that there are iterations of MasterChef all over the world, it’s hard to tell who gets paid where.

‘MasterChef U.S.’ contestants don’t seem to get paid, but they can still make money.

It’s honestly pretty wild to think that MasterChef contestants wouldn’t get paid. They put their lives on hold, but they probably still have bills to pay and finances to take care of. Not just that, but many contestants quit their jobs to be able to give the amount of time they need to film MasterChef. Plus, several other reality TV shows, such as Survivor, pay their contestants at least a stipend for appearing on the show.

It looks like MasterChef Australia gives their contestants a $630 weekly stipend, which isn’t much more than a starting chef’s minimum wage. However, MasterChef U.S. doesn’t even seem to do that. In an “Ask Me Anything” with Season 6 contestant Christopher Lu on Reddit, he responded to a question about a stipend saying, “No, we do not get a wardrobe stipend.”

On other Reddit threads wondering if the MasterChef contestants get paid, several responses have said that they get nothing for appearing on the show, although we don’t know where those Redditors are getting their intel from. Others have said that contestants get anywhere from $35 to $50 per day, which would still not be ideal. Contestants don’t have to pay for lodging while they’re on the show, although they might be purposefully roomed with their exact opposite.