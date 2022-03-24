Is Fox's 'MasterChef Junior' Staged? Some Viewers Believe the Show Is Fake

Kids' cooking competitions have become their own TV sub-genre, and MasterChef Junior is the leader of the pack. Now in its eighth season, the youth-oriented spinoff of Fox's MasterChef is judged by Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and newcomer Daphne Oz, who joined the show this season to replace Christina Tosi.

The aspiring chefs on MasterChef Junior are remarkably talented, sometimes able to run circles around their MasterChef counterparts with both their skill and how they behave in the kitchen.