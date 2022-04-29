In the coming weeks, contestants are tasked with showing off their culinary skills in a series of challenges that aren’t for the weak. 16-year-old MasterChef Junior alum Che Spiotta learned this firsthand. And on April 21, the Season 7 champion returned to the series as a guest judge to give the Top 11 a few words of advice.

Not only has he been exactly in their shoes, but he’s had more than a few personal obstacles to overcome — including the loss of his dad, Jason Spiotta. But what caused his death? Here's what we know.