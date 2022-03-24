Is Daphne Oz Pregnant? 'MasterChef Junior' Viewers Have Questions

Is Daphne Oz Pregnant? 'MasterChef Junior' Viewers Have QuestionsBy Allison DeGrushe
Mar. 24 2022, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Following her departure from ABC's daytime talk show The Chew, food writer Daphne Oz landed numerous guest gigs on shows such as The View, The Rachael Ray Show, and Good Morning America. She's also appeared as a judge on several Food Network cooking competition shows, including Beat Bobby Flay and Cooks vs. Cons.
And now, Gordon Ramsay has recruited Daphne as a judge for Season 8 of MasterChef Junior.
With the season currently in full swing on Fox, viewers tuning in each week notice that Daphne seems to be expecting a child. So, is she pregnant? Let's find out!
Is Daphne Oz pregnant?
Viewers have been noticing Daphne's bump on Season 8 of MasterChef Junior — but filming for the season actually took place in 2019. At the time, Daphne was pregnant with her fourth child.
As for whether Daphne is currently pregnant, there is no evidence to indicate that she is. In fact, it seems that the star has subtly shut down pregnancy rumors by recently sharing photos of herself enjoying cocktails and other alcoholic beverages with her loved ones.
In a unique reveal involving lasagna, Daphne shared with People in March 2019 that she was expecting a daughter. The Good Dish host held a sex-reveal party, in which she and her father cut into a lasagna that contained pink-dyed cheese.
"I have never yet seen a gender reveal done this way, for myself," Daphne informed the outlet. "But this is kind of a big deal — they put this ridiculous cheesy twist on lasagna. So inside this lasagna … is either blue or pink cheesy layers. That’s how you figure out what you’re having."
In August 2019, Daphne spoke again with People and revealed that it had been her "hardest pregnancy, physically," but the Happy Cook author added that doing things to make her feel good in her skin "made a big difference."
Of being pregnant while filming MasterChef Junior, Daphne told the outlet that "being on [her] feet all the time, it can be kind of crazy." She added, "It’s been so much fun here on set that it has just flown by. It’s kept me really distracted and active."
Well, if Daphne was pregnant in 2019, when exactly did she give birth?
When did Daphne Oz have her baby?
On August 15, 2019, People confirmed that Daphne Oz and her husband, John Jovanovic, welcomed their fourth child.
Daphne's reps told the outlet that their daughter Giovanna "Gigi" Ines Jovanovic entered the world during the late hours of August 14, 2019, "measuring 21 inches and weighing in at 8 [pounds], 5 [ounces]."
Gigi joined the couple's other children: daughters Philomena Bijou and Domenica Celine, and son Jovan Jr. On August 16, 2019, Daphne humorously shared on Instagram that their "hearts and hospital bed have never been so full."