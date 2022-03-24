Is Daphne Oz Pregnant? 'MasterChef Junior' Viewers Have Questions

Viewers have been noticing Daphne's bump on Season 8 of MasterChef Junior — but filming for the season actually took place in 2019. At the time, Daphne was pregnant with her fourth child.

As for whether Daphne is currently pregnant, there is no evidence to indicate that she is. In fact, it seems that the star has subtly shut down pregnancy rumors by recently sharing photos of herself enjoying cocktails and other alcoholic beverages with her loved ones.