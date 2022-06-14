When Is the 'MasterChef Junior' Finale for Season 8?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for MasterChef Junior Season 8.
Sixteen young and hopeful finalists entered the kitchen to compete on the eighth season of MasterChef Junior back in March of 2022 and, each week, judges Gordon Ramsay, Daphne Oz, and Aarón Sánchez sent one chef home.
Now, heading in to the semifinals, only three contestants remain: Grayson Price, Ivy Childs, and Liya Chu.
While we don't yet know which pre-teen will secure the MasterChef trophy, the title, bragging rights, and the $100,000 cash prize, we do know when the Season 8 finale will air. Thanks to a pre-semifinals switch, the last two episodes of Season 8 will air on a different night. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the end of the season.
When is the 'MasterChef Junior' finale?
Though most of the season aired on Thursday nights, MasterChef Junior moved to Tuesdays ahead of the semifinals. The penultimate episode of the season will air on Fox on Tuesday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET.
Once their loved ones arrive in the kitchen to cheer them on, the three semifinalists will be tasked with creating a dish inspired that is inspired by their families. Grayson, Liya, and Ivy will have just one hour to create a meal to impress the judges, and to earn a highly-coveted spot in the finale.
After Gordon, Daphne, and Aarón deliberate, the judges will decide which two chefs will be competing in the Season 8 finale.
The fifteenth and final episode of the season will air the following week, on June 21, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET. Before the final two chefs face off by making a three-course meal, a special will air from 8 p.m. ET until 9 p.m. ET that will show the highlights from the season.
Three chefs remain ahead of the 'MasterChef Junior' Season 8 semifinals.
After Molly Leighninger's elimination on the June 2 episode, only Liya, Grayson, and Ivy remained in the competition.
Grayson is an 11-year-old from Austin, Texas, and he's the oldest semifinalist for Season 8. He's up against Ivy, an eight-year-old from Darien, Connecticut, who was one of the youngest chefs on the season.
Longtime frontrunner Liya is the third cheftestant who will be battling it out in the semifinals. The 10-year-old hails from Scarsdale, NY.
All three of the finalists have won challenges throughout the season, so it's truly anyone's game at this point.
Who will make it to the finals and eventually win MasterChef Junior Season 8? You'll have to tune in to find out.