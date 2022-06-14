When Is the 'MasterChef Junior' Finale for Season 8?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for MasterChef Junior Season 8.

Sixteen young and hopeful finalists entered the kitchen to compete on the eighth season of MasterChef Junior back in March of 2022 and, each week, judges Gordon Ramsay, Daphne Oz, and Aarón Sánchez sent one chef home.

Now, heading in to the semifinals, only three contestants remain: Grayson Price, Ivy Childs, and Liya Chu.