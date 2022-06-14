Distractify
Home > Realitytv > MasterChef
Gordon Ramsay, Daphne Oz, and Aarón Sánchez
Source: Fox

Gordon Ramsay, Daphne Oz, and Aarón Sánchez on 'MasterChef Junior.'

When Is the 'MasterChef Junior' Finale for Season 8?

Shannon Raphael - Author
By

Jun. 14 2022, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for MasterChef Junior Season 8.

Sixteen young and hopeful finalists entered the kitchen to compete on the eighth season of MasterChef Junior back in March of 2022 and, each week, judges Gordon Ramsay, Daphne Oz, and Aarón Sánchez sent one chef home.

Now, heading in to the semifinals, only three contestants remain: Grayson Price, Ivy Childs, and Liya Chu.

Article continues below advertisement

While we don't yet know which pre-teen will secure the MasterChef trophy, the title, bragging rights, and the $100,000 cash prize, we do know when the Season 8 finale will air. Thanks to a pre-semifinals switch, the last two episodes of Season 8 will air on a different night. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the end of the season.

'MasterChef Junior'
Source: Fox

'MasterChef Junior'

Article continues below advertisement

When is the 'MasterChef Junior' finale?

Though most of the season aired on Thursday nights, MasterChef Junior moved to Tuesdays ahead of the semifinals. The penultimate episode of the season will air on Fox on Tuesday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

Once their loved ones arrive in the kitchen to cheer them on, the three semifinalists will be tasked with creating a dish inspired that is inspired by their families. Grayson, Liya, and Ivy will have just one hour to create a meal to impress the judges, and to earn a highly-coveted spot in the finale.

After Gordon, Daphne, and Aarón deliberate, the judges will decide which two chefs will be competing in the Season 8 finale.

The fifteenth and final episode of the season will air the following week, on June 21, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET. Before the final two chefs face off by making a three-course meal, a special will air from 8 p.m. ET until 9 p.m. ET that will show the highlights from the season.

Article continues below advertisement

Three chefs remain ahead of the 'MasterChef Junior' Season 8 semifinals.

After Molly Leighninger's elimination on the June 2 episode, only Liya, Grayson, and Ivy remained in the competition.

Grayson is an 11-year-old from Austin, Texas, and he's the oldest semifinalist for Season 8. He's up against Ivy, an eight-year-old from Darien, Connecticut, who was one of the youngest chefs on the season.

Grayson Price
Source: Fox

Grayson Price

Longtime frontrunner Liya is the third cheftestant who will be battling it out in the semifinals. The 10-year-old hails from Scarsdale, NY.

All three of the finalists have won challenges throughout the season, so it's truly anyone's game at this point.

Who will make it to the finals and eventually win MasterChef Junior Season 8? You'll have to tune in to find out.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Who Went Home on 'MasterChef Junior' Season 8? (SPOILERS)

Is Fox's 'MasterChef Junior' Staged? Some Viewers Believe the Show Is Fake

'MasterChef Junior' Is Finally Back and We're Ready to Meet (Not Meat) the Judges!

Latest MasterChef News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.