'MasterChef Junior' Is Finally Back and We're Ready to Meet (Not Meat) the Judges!

For Daphne, working with Gordon and Aarón has been a real treat.

For Daphne, working with Gordon and Aarón has been a real treat. She revealed to People that, "It blows me away how close these people are and how much like a family they are. I love to be able to bring that front and center for the cameras to see as well."

If you're worried about the show feeling not quite like itself, have no fear. Daphne believes "loyal fans of the show, and new fans of the show, will see that if you’re looking for a place to be inspired and to have fun. then this is the show for you."