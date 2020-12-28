¿Como Se Dice "From Boston" en Español? Hilaria Baldwin's American Upbringing Explained

Over the weekend of Christmas 2020, when most of the world was mourning a more traditional holiday week and trying to stave off the increasingly infectious COVID-19, a juicy bit of unearthed gossip provided a beacon of joy and curiosity for the otherwise hopeless and bored.

Writer Tracie Egan Morrissey dove deep into an exposé on Alec Baldwin's wife and mother-of-five, Hilaria Baldwin, revealing that the yoga instructor and podcaster is not actually Spanish, as she has so long claimed to be.

No, it turns out that Alec's wife is just some chick from Boston with a lively imagination. Don't believe us? Here's everything you need to know about Hilaria Baldwin's parents and upbringing.