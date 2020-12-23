Amy Schumer and Hilaria Baldwin's Instagram "Feud" Isn't at All What It Seems

In late December, Amy reposted the photo above, which Hilaria had shared to her own Instagram account. "Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year," the comedian wrote.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of her followers were delighted by the shot of "Amy." One follower commented, "I would rather see you and Gene, but this is hilarious."

Many of them even played along with the joke. One person quipped, "Thank you for keeping it so realistic."

Yet another Instagram user wrote, "This picture of you, Amy... Thank you for your vulnerability!!"

Others, however, opted to make jabs at Hilaria for flaunting "unrealistic" expectations for new moms.