Amy Schumer Changed Her Baby's Name Because It Sounded Dirty

Eleven months ago, Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer had a baby. They named him Gene Attell Fischer, "Attell" after Amy's dear friend and fellow comedian, Dave Attell.

Gene was an adorable little baby, and Amy had been very open about her pregnancy struggles throughout the whole process. She and Chris were probably so preoccupied with, you know, living their lives and growing a baby that they didn't realize the implications of the name they gave him until after it was all official.

Last year, Amy posted this sweet picture to her Instagram account with the caption, "Gene Attell Fischer and his dad Chris." While most of us were oohing and aahing over his little face, some others had questions.

Gene Attell Fischer? It's nice and all to name your kid after people who mean a lot to you, but Gene Attell Fischer sure sounds like "genital fissure." And that could definitely be a problem as Gene gets older.

Amy recently talked about this "oopsie" on her podcast, Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith. "So do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name is officially changed?" she asks.

"It's now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that, by accident, we named our son 'genital,'" she continues. While it seems like she had been made aware of their mistake a while back, it took them until Gene was almost a year old to actually change his name.

I can only imagine that they said "Gene David Fischer" over and over and over again to make sure nothing about it sounded off before they officially changed it.

David, in addition to being Dave Attell's first name (so the acknowledgement sticks!) is also Amy's father's middle name. It's a double whammy, and a way smarter choice.

She recently posted a picture of her and Chris on Instagram, presumably on their way to or home from the Office of Vital Records, with the simple caption, "Oh, like you never named your kid Genital fissure!!!!!!!"

I suppose it could happen to anyone, but this does seem like a real big "yikes" moment! I wonder if they told anyone about the name before the baby was born. I understand the impulse to keep your baby's name a secret, I really do.

But if you do that, you risk not letting other people find blindspots that you could very easily miss, no matter how long you go over and over and over it to make sure it doesn't sound like, oh, I don't know, "genital fissure." Should I say "genital fissure" a few more times? "Genital fissure! Genital fissure! Genital fissure!"