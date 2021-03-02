Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby No. 6 — Just a Few Months After Baby No. 5!

Congrats are in order for Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria as they've officially welcomed a new baby to the family! And no, you're not imagining things — they did just have a baby — a different baby — a few months ago. As you might expect, plenty of people are a tad confused. Just how many kids does Alec Baldwin have , anyway?

Hilaria captioned the photo of her snuggling her six kiddos with the number seven (and a couple of emojis). We're guessing that's a reference to the fact that Alec is actually a father of seven kids! In addition to the six he now shares with Hilaria, Alec also has a daughter named Ireland, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Basinger. Alec and Kim divorced in 2002 and had a complicated custody battle with who would be the primary caregiver for Ireland. They seem to be on better terms now, though.

The couple hasn't provided any additional details regarding Lucia's birth (like whether she was adopted or possibly born via surrogate), but it's clear that the family is enjoying every minute of snuggling two sweet babies at once! As it turns out, Hilaria's photo still doesn't account for all of Alec Baldwin's children — but the caption does!

On March 1, 2021, Hilaria Baldwin posted an adorable picture of her and (most of) her brood. It didn't take long for eagle-eyed fans to spot something rather surprising: A brand-new little baby! There are six kids total in the pic: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo (who was born in September of 2020), and (drumroll, please) Lucia, the couple's new daughter.

Baby Lucia joined the family just six months after her big brother Eduardo (Edu) was born.

Baby Lucia's is yet another joyous occasion to celebrate after a period of time that was quite difficult for Alec and Hilaria. In 2019, Hilaria suffered two miscarriages — one in April and another in November. In April of 2020, she announced that she was pregnant.

"Sound up … I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," Hilaria wrote in the caption of a video back in April when she shared the news she was expecting. "Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again," she added. Little did we know there'd be yet another baby just a few months later!

In September, Hilaria and Alec welcomed little Edu to their family. "Número Cinco está aqui," Alec wrote in an Instagram caption. "(Para mi, número seis.)" This translates to "Number Five is here. (For me, number six)" in Spanish. Now, it looks like we're up to número siete!