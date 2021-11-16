Alec Baldwin Has Famously Supported Liberal Politics His Entire Career

When met with criticism for profiting off of the shooting, Donald responded, per the Chicago Sun-Times, "Screw all the sanctimony I’m seeing out there. If the shoe was on the other foot Alex [sic] Baldwin would literally be the first person pissing on everybody’s grave trying to make a point. F--k him!"

Other notable conservative figureheads who slammed Alec for the shooting included right-wing commentator Candace Owens and conservative Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance.