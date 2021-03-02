Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Are Keeping the Details About Their New Baby Under Wraps

It seems like just yesterday that Hilaria Baldwin had a baby, and that's because it basically was. Yes, she did give birth to a baby in late 2020. Back in September, Hilaria and her husband, Alec Baldwin, welcomed their fifth child into the world. But to get pregnant again and give birth just five months after having that baby, it's a lot.

Not only is that a lot to put onto a person's body, but it means that Hilaria had to have gotten pregnant right after having the baby and gave birth a few months early.