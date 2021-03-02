Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Are Keeping the Details About Their New Baby Under Wraps

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Are Keeping the Details About Their New Baby Under WrapsBy Kori Williams
Mar. 2 2021, Published 6:22 p.m. ET
It seems like just yesterday that Hilaria Baldwin had a baby, and that's because it basically was. Yes, she did give birth to a baby in late 2020. Back in September, Hilaria and her husband, Alec Baldwin, welcomed their fifth child into the world. But to get pregnant again and give birth just five months after having that baby, it's a lot.
Not only is that a lot to put onto a person's body, but it means that Hilaria had to have gotten pregnant right after having the baby and gave birth a few months early.
Hilaria and Alec have been so open with their lives together, but this sixth child was a surprise to fans, leaving many thinking the couple adopted the child or used a surrogate. Some even suggested that the child is from an affair. On top of all this, Alec and Hilaria said they wouldn't be having any more kids after baby No. 5, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.
Did Hilaria Baldwin adopt her child?
Right now, there's no way to be sure if Hilaria and Alec adopted their sixth child. The couple have been super quiet about the baby and her birth. The only reason we even know Hilaria has a new baby is because of a pic she posted on Instagram in March 2021.
"We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia," said Hilaria in the caption of the photo. "Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."
When Page Six reached out to Hilaria's rep for clarity, it was told, "We’re still not issuing a statement or confirming anything — what she posted stands." Hilaria is usually so open with her family life on social media, but there were no pics or announcements throughout her pregnancy.
Alec Baldwin wants people to leave Hilaria alone.
Alec was quick to defend his wife when she was called out for allegedly faking where she and her family are from. This new baby scandal is no different. He's sticking by his wife's side and isn't answering anyone's questions about the new addition to their family. Because the Baldwins publicly said they weren't going to have any more children, fans had some questions.
Alec also posted a pic of all six kids on his own Instagram. One person asked, "Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you’ve decided to raise it with your wife just say that. If you don’t want to say anything – why don’t you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise [your] 100 children in private."
Alec didn't like this and commented back, "You should shut the f--k up and mind your own business."