'Bake Squad' Host Christina Tosi and Her Hubby, Will, Recently Welcomed Their First Kid

'Bake Squad' Host Christina Tosi and Her Hubby, Will, Recently Welcomed Their First KidBy Leila Kozma
Aug. 13 2021, Published 9:17 a.m. ET
As the founder, owner, and CEO of Milk Bar, Christina Tosi cemented herself as one of the most inventive and market-savvy chefs and businesswomen out there.
Christina has also appeared on TV shows like Chopped and Rachael Ray. For a few years, she served as a judge on MasterChef and MasterChef Junior, and her latest ventures include Netflix's Bake Squad. Christina's career achievements are well documented. What's there to know about her personal life? Who is her husband?
Christina Tosi married restaurateur and fellow foodie Will Guidara in 2016.
Christina established herself as a leading figure in the culinary world before embarking on a career as a media personality. She and her other half, Will Guidara, are fairly private people.
On social media, Christina and Will both tend to post about their latest work projects. But their personal life tends to garner less attention than their professional achievements.
It's understood that Christina and Will met through work. While Christina's name is closely associated with Milk Bar, the New York gem that has grown into a nationwide empire over the past years, Will works as a restaurateur.
A former co-owner of Make It Nice, the hospitality behemoth that encompasses fine dining restaurants like Davies and Brook and Eleven Madison Park, Will now serves as the founder of The Welcome Conference. He is also a part of the Independent Restaurant Coalition.
An interest in everything food and cooking-related is just one of the things Christina and Will have in common. Avid gourmands, they came up with one of the funniest themes for their wedding ceremony, which, of course, also featured an unforgettable feast.
Christina and Will tied the knot a few years ago in a weekend wedding ceremony held at the Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, N.Y. The "Camp Moose Is Loose" themed event was attended by A-listers like Karlie Kloss.
The activities guests were encouraged to partake in included a race relay, tug of war, and blobbing. Meanwhile, the wedding menu reportedly featured Momofuku mainstays like Bo Ssam alongside asado barbecue, tomahawk steaks, and pescatarian-friendly options like lobster tails and salmon.
But the wedding cake turned out to be the real showstopper. Created by Milk Bar, the seven-tier, chocolate-chip-flavored creation was one of the highlights of the evening.
Christina and Will welcomed their daughter, Frankie, in the spring of 2021.
Christina and Will welcomed their daughter Frankie (named after Christina's grandfather) in the spring of 2021. Christina occasionally shares photos of her on Instagram, including a recent snap that shows Frankie's first dance with her parents.
Christina and Will also have a dog whose name is Butter. Talk about devotion to the trade.
Christina served as a judge on 'MasterChef Junior' for several years.
In an interview with the late Larry King, Christina shared a few details about her experiences with working in close collaboration with young and extremely ambitious kids while on MasterChef Junior.
"We are honest with them. We are firm with them. We don't reprimand them. We try and create instances where there's a level of trust and a level of familiarity and a level of fun," she said. "Beyond that, it's important that they feel like they are taking risks."
"In this day and age, maybe we sugarcoat too many things with kids or we shelter them too much because we feel like the weight of the world is on our shoulders, and we don't want to expose them to as much as we see," she added. "But these kids can take it, and if anything they grow, they develop."