'Bake Squad' Host Christina Tosi and Her Hubby, Will, Recently Welcomed Their First Kid

Christina has also appeared on TV shows like Chopped and Rachael Ray. For a few years, she served as a judge on MasterChef and MasterChef Junior, and her latest ventures include Netflix 's Bake Squad . Christina's career achievements are well documented. What's there to know about her personal life? Who is her husband?

As the founder, owner, and CEO of Milk Bar, Christina Tosi cemented herself as one of the most inventive and market-savvy chefs and businesswomen out there.

Christina Tosi married restaurateur and fellow foodie Will Guidara in 2016.

Christina established herself as a leading figure in the culinary world before embarking on a career as a media personality. She and her other half, Will Guidara, are fairly private people. On social media, Christina and Will both tend to post about their latest work projects. But their personal life tends to garner less attention than their professional achievements.

It's understood that Christina and Will met through work. While Christina's name is closely associated with Milk Bar, the New York gem that has grown into a nationwide empire over the past years, Will works as a restaurateur. A former co-owner of Make It Nice, the hospitality behemoth that encompasses fine dining restaurants like Davies and Brook and Eleven Madison Park, Will now serves as the founder of The Welcome Conference. He is also a part of the Independent Restaurant Coalition.

An interest in everything food and cooking-related is just one of the things Christina and Will have in common. Avid gourmands, they came up with one of the funniest themes for their wedding ceremony, which, of course, also featured an unforgettable feast. Christina and Will tied the knot a few years ago in a weekend wedding ceremony held at the Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, N.Y. The "Camp Moose Is Loose" themed event was attended by A-listers like Karlie Kloss.

The activities guests were encouraged to partake in included a race relay, tug of war, and blobbing. Meanwhile, the wedding menu reportedly featured Momofuku mainstays like Bo Ssam alongside asado barbecue, tomahawk steaks, and pescatarian-friendly options like lobster tails and salmon.

