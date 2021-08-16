'Bake Squad' Features a Handful of Talented Chefs — How Can You Get a Slice of the Pie?

Right now, there doesn't appear to be an official casting website set up for Bake Squad. But you might be able to apply directly on the casting company's website. Kira Coplin was the casting producer for Season 1 of Bake Squad. According to her LinkedIn , she works with the casting company TheOldSchool.

The website for TheOldSchool features a form you can fill out to be considered for any number of projects in the works. All you have to do is fill in your name, phone number, email, and information about yourself. Then, upload a photo and submit it.

There's no guarantee that you'll get a call about Bake Squad specifically, but you could be considered for future seasons if your criteria match what they're looking for.