Maya Camille-Broussard Is the "Flavor Fanatic" Pie Expert on 'Bake Squad'

There's no shortage of eye-catching, appetite-inducing, and captivating baking content on Netflix, and Bake Squad is the latest competition program to intrigue viewers. Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi hand-selected four expert bakers to compete in the eight-episode first season. In each episode, the contestants are tasked with creating a confection for a client's special event, and the winner's dessert will be featured (and consumed) at the gathering.

The four vying to showcase their edible art are "pastry illusionist" Christophe Rull, "champion of chocolate" Gonzo Jimenez, "the queen of cakes" Ashley Holt, and "flavor fanatic" Maya-Camille Broussard. The latter contestant specializes in all things pie-related — from sweet apple tarts to savory-crusted creations.

In addition to featuring her baking talents on the show, Maya-Camille is also honoring her late father's legacy, and she's setting an example to young bakers everywhere. Keep reading to find out more about the Season 1 star.