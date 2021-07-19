'Milkbar' Founder Christina Tosi Is Behind a New Baking Show Coming to Netflix in August

As Tosi explains in the teaser, the challenge is straightforward: They must leave the party guests “speechless.” The cakes must be just as visually splendiferous as they are tasty. If you find yourself thinking, “Is this too much?’ you’re likely in the sweet spot (pun intended). From cakes that look like pizza pies to chocolate eggs larger than imaginable, these contestants are in it to win it.

Be sure to tune into Bake Squad on August 11 to watch the first round of bakers compete for their chance to impress Tosi across eight episodes.