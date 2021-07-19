'Milkbar' Founder Christina Tosi Is Behind a New Baking Show Coming to Netflix in August

'Milkbar' Founder Christina Tosi Is Behind a New Baking Show Coming to Netflix in AugustBy Joshua Lezmi
Whether you watch Nailed It! to feel better about your own baking inadequacy or yell criticisms at the TV while watching The Great British Bake Off, there’s no shortage of confection-inspired shows on Netflix. And now there’s another one coming down the pipeline: Bake Squad.
Bake Squad will premiere on the streaming platform August 11 and feature “four brilliant bakers” hand-selected by Milk Bar founder and MasterChef judge Christina Tosi. They will compete for their chance to bake a cake for someone’s “special day.” From weddings and childhood birthdays to “kicking cancer’s butt” announcements, these cakes must be top-notch to satisfy those in need of decadent desserts. The bigger the celebration, the bigger the cake!
Who's competing in the first season of 'Bake Squad'?
The four bakers in the premiere season come from vastly different backgrounds. There’s cake expert Ashley Holt, pastry illusionist Christophe Rull, pie master Maya Camille Broussard, and Willy Wonka-level chocolatier Gonzo Jiminez, according to Delish.
The question is: Who will be able to hone their unique skill while proving overall baking excellence? Can a chocolatier compete with a pie expert's filling? Can a pastry illusionist whip up a wedding cake as quickly as a cake aficionado?
There's no such thing as "too much" in 'Bake Squad.'
As Tosi explains in the teaser, the challenge is straightforward: They must leave the party guests “speechless.” The cakes must be just as visually splendiferous as they are tasty. If you find yourself thinking, “Is this too much?’ you’re likely in the sweet spot (pun intended). From cakes that look like pizza pies to chocolate eggs larger than imaginable, these contestants are in it to win it.
Be sure to tune into Bake Squad on August 11 to watch the first round of bakers compete for their chance to impress Tosi across eight episodes.