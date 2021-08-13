Here's Where You've Seen Ashley Holt from 'Bake Squad' Before

Here's Where You've Seen Ashley Holt from 'Bake Squad' BeforeBy Shannon Raphael
Aug. 13 2021, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
While desserts are the delicious send-offs at any meal or gathering, depending on how they look or taste, they can also serve a big role in someone's special event. Netflix's newest competition series, Bake Squad, is all about providing clients with the best sweet treats for their important occasions by offering them options from four different bakers.
At the end of each episode, one baker's creation is selected to be featured at the gathering.
The contestants were hand-selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who definitely knows a thing or two about making eye-catching and tasty sugar confections.
The Season 1 stars include Gonzo Jimenez, Christophe Rull, Maya-Camille Broussard, and Ashley Holt. While the first three Bake Squad competitors are newer to reality programming, the latter baker is no stranger to TV.
Read on to find out everything you need to know about Ashley Holt, including how she became a cake expert, and to learn which popular series she first showcased her talents on.
Ashley Holt from 'Bake Squad' previously appeared on 'Cake Boss.'
The Brooklyn-based Sugar Monster Sweets owner didn't start baking cakes until she was 19 years old, and she originally worked as a model. Once she developed her passion for creating elaborate cake designs, she appeared on the TLC series, Cake Boss: Next Great Baker.
The competition, which ran for four seasons, was hosted by the Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro. Ashley competed on Season 3, and she ended up winning the final prize, which was $100,000, a magazine spread, and a two-year apprenticeship at Carlo's Bake Shop in Hoboken, N.J.
Ashley became a regular baker at Carlo's on Season 6 of the hit reality show as she did her apprenticeship. She announced on the series that she was leaving the bakery behind to start her own business, and she opened Sugar Monster Sweets shortly thereafter.
Since her time working with Buddy, Ashley appeared on a few Food Network offerings. She competed on (and won) an episode of Chopped, and she came in second on Dessert Games (and on Cake Fest for FYI).
Plus, of course, she is one of the stand-out talents on the first season of Bake Squad.
In addition to her baking, her TV spots, and her business, Ashley also works as a food stylist and a Culinary Producer. Her work has appeared on Today, and it's been featured in Martha Stewart Living.
Aside from her busy life of traveling, baking, and volunteering, Ashley is also a mom to a young daughter.
The 'Bake Squad' star has a daughter named Chloe.
The Cake Boss alum announced in December 2017 that she was expecting a baby with Greg Solometo. Their daughter Chloe was born a few months later, and she celebrated her third birthday in May 2021.
Along with a lot of delicious looking cakes, Chloe is also a frequent fixture on her mom's Instagram page.
You can catch Ashley (and see the amazing cakes she creates) on Bake Squad. Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.