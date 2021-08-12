This 'Bake Squad' Member Is Basically a Real-Life Willy Wonka

The contestants on Bake Squad are super friendly, which fits the tone of the light and fluffy show perfectly. Netflix ’s new baking show isn’t about winning or losing, it’s about having fun! No really, there aren’t any prizes, so we’re watching for the personalities and for the extravagant baking delicacies the squad makes. And chocolate lovers will love Gonzo Jimenez .

Gonzo is basically a real-life Willy Wonka — he’s a chocolatier and pastry chef that host Christina Tosi, the creator of Milk Bar, chose to be part of her “bake squad.”

Throughout the series, Christina’s four bakers "compete" to create the perfect concoction for a given event. In Episode 1, the squad prepares for a kid's birthday party and Gonzo creates a giant chocolate dragon egg with eggs inside of it that have little treats.

But what else do we know about Gonzo?