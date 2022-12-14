Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Movies
'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory'
Source: Paramount Pictures

Is 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' a Christmas Movie? Let's Discuss

By

Dec. 14 2022, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

The 1971 musical film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, starring Gene Wilder, became a cult classic within a few years of its release. The film, which is based on Roald Dahl's children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, has sparked numerous memes, musicals, parodies, spinoffs, and follow-up adaptations.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the author was notably displeased with this adaptation of his materials, the fan following for Willy Wonka has sparked another discussion: is Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory a Christmas movie!? Here's what we know.

'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory'
Source: Paramount Pictures
Article continues below advertisement

Is 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' a Christmas movie?

The loose idea of what encompasses a "Christmas movie" has a surprising number of qualifications. To start, what defines a "Christmas movie" is described by The Hollywood Reporter as "the meaningful use of Christmas in their storytelling. In a full-fledged Christmas movie, some aspect of the season informs our experience of the story in a significant way."

"Aspects of the season" also defined by The Hollywood Reporter include "the joy, love and nostalgia that define the season" or "loneliness, cynicism and family dysfunction." Typically, "Christmas movies" are also set on, before, during or immediately after Christmas Day.

Article continues below advertisement
'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory'
Source: Paramount Pictures

As such, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory isn't quite a Christmas movie. The story isn't set during December, and while there are obvious parallels between Willy Wonka's gift giving, unlike a Christmas movie, which might take presents at face value, Willy Wonka's factory isn't somewhere to play around.

Article continues below advertisement

The film does add bright, musical elements that Roald Dahl himself detested, per BBC News, saying at the time that the movie was "saccharine, sappy and sentimental." He was also disappointed because the film "placed too much emphasis on Willy Wonka and not enough on Charlie" and because of Gene Wilder's casting — Roald's personal preference was actor Spike Milligan.

'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory'
Source: Paramount Pictures
Article continues below advertisement

One user on Reddit suggests that the original version of the book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was meant to be a Christmas story: "I believe Dahl's idea was a story about Santa bringing 5 kids into his workshop for a lifetime supply of toys. Santa's elves are short, funny-looking humans, that are supposedly very musical and very hard workers, just like the Oompa-Loompas. Santa has a wacky-magical way of travel being his sleigh, much like Willy Wonka's glass elevator."

Several other "unconventional" Christmas films play around December yearly, such as Die Hard and Batman Returns, but with both of the examples, they carry clear elements of Christmastime in a way that Willy Wonka ultimately does not.

However, some families may turn to Willy Wonka as a family classic they can watch together in between re-runs of A Charlie Brown Christmas, so really, what makes a "Christmas movie" is in the eye of the viewer.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Here's the 19-Year-Old Behind the Viral Willy Wonka TikTok Account

Timothée Chalamet Plays the Iconic Chocolatier Willy Wonka in 'Wonka'

These "Christmas" Movies Are Perfect for People Who Don't Like Christmas Movies

Latest Movies News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.