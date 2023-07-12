Home > Entertainment > Movies Grandpa Joe Only Got Up to See Willy Wonka — What Was Wrong With Him? Charlie's grandfather, Grandpa Joe, was bed ridden until they received a golden ticket. Fans are still wondering what was wrong with Grandpa Joe. By D.M. Jul. 12 2023, Published 8:40 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Fans of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory will be excited to learn that the trailer for the upcoming prequel, Wonka, has been released. The original film, which premiered in 1971, starred Peter Osum as Charlie — a poor boy living in the fictional town of Wonkaville. Charlie’s life is changed forever when he receives a golden ticket, granting him access to the magical factory owned by candy maker Willy Wonka (played by Gene Wilder).

While fans of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory are undoubtedly thrilled about the release of Wonka, some still have questions about a particular character in the original film. Grandpa Joe was seemingly bedridden until Charlie received his golden ticket but jumped into action at the chance to visit Wonka’s factory. What was wrong with Grandpa Joe? Here's what we know.

What was wrong with Grandpa Joe?

Before becoming one of Charlie’s guardians, Grandpa Joe lived an exciting life. As revealed in Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, the sequel to the 1964 book which the films are based on, Grandpa Joe was born in 1882. He married Grandma Josephine in 1900 and served in World War II. He later worked at Wonka’s chocolate factory before he was fired and replaced by the Oompa Loompas.

In the film, Grandpa Joe (played by Jack Albertson) gushes over his time spent working at the factory and is elated to learn that Charlie received a golden ticket. Upon hearing the news, Grandpa Joe leaped out of bed with excitement and showed no signs of previous injury. However, Grandpa Joe hadn't left the shared bed in over 20 years. In the past, he suggested that his failing health prevented him from moving.

Grandpa Joe wasted no time joining Charlie for a song, exclaiming “I got a golden ticket,” despite the honor being bestowed on his grandson. The film provides no explanation for Grandpa Joe’s miraculous recovery and fans still haven't gotten over it.

Fans can't wait for the upcoming prequel 'Wonka.'

Now, a prequel to the Oscar nominated movie is coming to theatres and Timothée Chalamet is leading the charge as a young Willy Wonka. Wonka, which is set to be released on December 13, 2023, will chronicle Willy’s quest to become a famed chocolatier. Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Colman, and Rowan Atkinson are also a part of the film, which sees Sally Hawkins star as Wonka's mother. In addition, Hugh Grant will make an appearance in the film, as one of Willy’s trusted Oompa Loompas.

Anti-Grandpa Joe groups have emerged online!

It has been over 50 years since Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory was released, and fans can't seem to get over Grandpa Joe’s refusal to leave his bed. Amid the 2005 release of Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, a website called Say No To Grandpa Joe emerged, claiming that Grandpa Joe is the “real villain” in Charlie’s story. “In the nearly two decades since we published this site, others have begun to recognize the evil that is Grandpa Joe” the webpage reads.