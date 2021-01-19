The 'Willy Wonka' Prequel Is Officially a Go, but Who Will Play Willy?

With COVID-19 delaying many Hollywood productions and film releases, there has been a shortage of new content. On top of that, movie theaters all around the country are closed due to state-regulated COVID-19 restrictions.

With the hopes that things will be “back to normal” sooner than later, production companies have had to brainstorm new ways to get people interested in movies again. Warner Bros. is on track to release a Willy Wonka prequel called Wonka on March 17, 2023. With talks of the new film’s release date being official, many are wondering if there are any details about a cast including who is going to get the honor of playing Willy Wonka himself.

The 'Willy Wonka' prequel will chronicle life before the chocolate factory.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. studio describes the film as focusing on "a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory."

Collider talked to producer David Heyman on the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald press tour, and he described the journey to find out exactly where fans would find Willy Wonka in the prequel. “We are still trying to figure out how to tell that story, what the story is. It’s a prequel, it’s not a sequel,” he revealed.

“What makes Willy—when we find him at the chocolate factory doing the golden ticket, where is he before that? What leads him to that place where he’s locked himself away? It’s how does he get there? So we’re playing around with that," he continued.

While the film has been in the works for quite some time, it wasn’t until 2021 that the studio released a date for the film’s arrival. David Heyman will act as producer, and Paddington director Paul King will direct. Simon Farnaby co-wrote the script.

