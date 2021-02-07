Willy Wonka From TikTok Has Been Canceled Again — What Happened This Time?

In case you hadn't noticed, 2020 isn't done taking names and canceling influencers, and next on the list is TikTok personality Willy Wonka. Duke Depp, who has grown a following of 14 million for his portrayal of the fictional character, recently found himself in some hot water.

The cosplaying social media star posted a video on TikTok that some of his followers considered "racist," causing many of them to call for his cancellation. Here's a look at the video that got him canceled.