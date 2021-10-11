Timothée Chalamet Plays the Iconic Chocolatier Willy Wonka in 'Wonka'

Academy Award-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet has shared early photos of his portrayal of Willy Wonka, Roald Dahl's treasured chocolatier, for the upcoming film Wonka.

Following in the tracks of stars Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, who played the titular character in 1971 and 2005, respectively, Timothée will be assuming the role of the eccentric owner of Wonka Chocolate Factory.