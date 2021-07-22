'Dune' Will Give Sci-Fi Lovers Stunning Visuals and an Action-Packed Storyline

It’s safe to say that science-fiction and fantasy books adapted into movies always land in the highly-anticipated category. From The Lord of the Rings to Divergent, fans go crazy action-packed storylines with amazing visuals. And by the looks of it, HBO Max’s Dune is the next film that will satisfy many sci-fi lovers.

Telling the story of two houses at odds, Dune's plot surrounds the importance of controlling Arrakis — the only planet where a specific substance, known as "the spice," can be found.

In the true nature of a book-turned-film, fans will be watching to see if the storyline remains the same or if filmmakers will get creative. And with the official Dune trailer now available to watch, we think it’s time to provide fans with a proper breakdown. Read on to get the full scoop.