Oscar Isaac's Wife, Elvira Lind, Directed Him in 'The Letter Room'

More recently, Oscar appeared in the short film The Letter Room, which has been shortlisted for an Academy Award nomination.

Since his breakout role as the titular character in the 2013 film Inside Llewyn Davis, Oscar Isaac has appeared in many top Hollywood productions. The actor has gone on to play Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy , to win acclaim for his work in Ex Machina, and to be nominated for a Golden Globe for the miniseries, Show Me a Hero.

Oscar plays a prison guard in the project, which was written and directed by his wife, Elvira Lind . Keep reading to find out how the couple works together and for more on their marriage and family life.

Oscar and Elvira are also the co-creators of Mad Gene Media, a production company that is based in New York.

While mixing business and pleasure is a no-no for many couples, Oscar and Elvira often collaborate. He starred as the prison guard in The Letter Room, which also featured actors Alia Shawkat and John Douglas Thompson.

Like her husband, Elvira is also involved in the film world. In addition to writing, producing, and directing The Letter Room, the 39-year-old directed the 2017 documentary, Bobbi Jene, the series Twiz & Tuck (2017), and Songs for Alexis (2014).

Elvira was born in Copenhagen, and she studied Documentary Film at the Cityvarsity School of Media and Creative Arts in Cape Town, South Africa.

The couple wed a year later, and Oscar went from the internet's boyfriend to Elvira's husband.

After Oscar's breakout role in Inside Llewyn Davis, many began speculating about his love life (and a lot of fans were hopeful that he was single). He stayed tight-lipped about his personal life, but he was first spotted kissing Elvira at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.

The couple has two children together.

About a month after Elvira and Oscar tied the knot in March of 2017, they welcomed their first child together. Son Eugene was born on April 25, 2017, and he was named in honor of Oscar's late mom, Eugenia. She passed away a month before Oscar and Elvira got married. In 2018, Oscar spoke with GQ about how marriage was never really important to him or Elvira but that they made the decision to make things official rather quickly.

"Tons of reasons," he said when asked about his quick nuptials in March of 2020. "She's Danish — she's not a citizen, and she was very pregnant, and there was an element of figuring out, 'Well, where are we going to be?' And us wanting to be a family unit a bit more. Also, the Danes, they don't really believe in marriage. I think it has a lot to do with the equality of the sexes over there..." he said. "So the marriage itself becomes less important."

His mom's grave illness encouraged him to "take that extra step." "But, you know, at the time, right before it happened, my mom was ill, and so I saw her carrying my child, bathing my sick mom — seeing her do that, I just thought: I want to be with this person forever and ever. And I just wanted to take that extra step as well," he continued. "And so my mom passed in February and we got married in March and our son was born in April."