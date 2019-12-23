A Look at What Comes Next for 'Star Wars' Now That the Skywalker Saga Has Ended

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marked the end of an era. Well, sort of. It looks like there might be a bit more in store or at least stories from other characters we've come to know and love over the past 40 years. So what comes after the Skywalker Saga? The next Star Wars trilogy? A hit TV show following the success of The Mandalorian? If you're worried about a gap in Star Wars stories, you needn't be. There's a lot more coming from a galaxy far, far away.

The next Star Wars' trilogy has a bit of an uncertain future. Here's the thing about Star Wars. Gaps used to be a thing. We've become a bit inundated with Star Wars material over the past few years: The Force Awakens in 2015, Rogue One in 2016, The Last Jedi in 2017, Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018, and Rise of Skywalker in 2019. Plus several TV shows played throughout the Skywalker Saga's return.

Even in the original trilogy, there were several years between movies and there were no TV shows to fill those years in. Following the low box office revenue from Solo, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that they'd realized that less is more and that the production of Star Wars films would slow down over the coming years. That being said, that doesn't mean that no movies are in the works.

The next trilogy was supposed to be helmed by the creators of Game of Thrones. Originally, the next movies to come after Rise of Skywalker were to be created by D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. Unfortunately, citing a scheduling issue with their new Netflix deal, the pair departed their role with Star Wars. Their trilogy was set to start in 2022 and was rumored to be based around Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, a 2003 video game that was beloved by fans.

Fans have long been asking for a live action story to be adapted from the video game and were excited to see it come to fruition. But the directors' departure is leaving a space in Star Wars' production schedule and a hole in the hearts of many fans. We hope to see another director take on the trilogy.

So what movie is next? Well, it's a bit of a toss up. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy supposedly has a film planned for 2022, which would make it the next Star Wars film since the D.B. Weiss and David Benioff trilogy came to a halt. However, there is no information about this film yet, although Kathleen is said to have a director in mind.

Kevin Feige, who leads Marvel Studios, is also said to be developing a new Star Wars film, although there is little information about the movie. Considering that Kevin has remained rather busy over at Marvel, it might be some time before we hear about a release date.

Which leads to Rian Johnson's upcoming Star Wars trilogy. Before The Last Jedi even came out, reports said that Rian was signed on for a new trilogy outside the Skywalker Saga. It turns out those reports might not have been exactly true. Although he has said that he's open to returning, his trilogy might not have been completely greenlit.

Here's the strange thing: Rian says that Lucasfilm hasn't announced anything in relation to his film and that he's still in talks with them. When asked if his film was coming in 2022, as rumored, he said, "Every single day there’s a new thing. Until it’s up on StarWars.com, don’t believe it." But StarWars.com was the site that broke the news about the trilogy back in 2017. It seems like there might be a bit of a miscommunication between Rian and Lucasfilm about what's been announced.

Outside of the movies, Lucasfilm is working on several new series. It should come as no surprise that The Mandalorian already has a second season on the way. In fact, they've already started production.

Rogue One is also getting a prequel series with Alan Tudyk and Diego Luna reprising their roles as K-2SO and Cassian Andor, respectively. The long awaited Obi-Wan show is set for production in 2020 with Ewan McGregor taking on the role of the Jedi master once more. The show will take place eight years after Revenge of the Sith.

After Disney canceled The Clone Wars back in 2012, fans were outraged. It appears that Disney took it to heart as Season 7 of the animated series is coming in February 2020. The Jedi Temple Challenge game show is also scheduled for a 2020 release.