April 5 marks the release of the newest Lego Star Wars game, The Skywalker Saga. Explore all nine chapters of the entire Star Wars saga, and you can pick whichever trilogy you wish to start with — which does mean you can play them all in release order the way the Star Wars saga is meant to be experienced.\n\nYou can play as one of 300 different characters from across the franchise and explore 23 different planets throughout your journey.With so much to explore, this game can definitely be best experienced with a friend at your side — but what multiplayer options are available for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Anyone who has played its predecessors knows the options are usually limited, but does this installment fix that?You can play in couch co-op mode in 'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.'Playing locally with your friends is incredibly easy in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. To do this, you have to first find a friend to play with (which can be harder than it seems). Once you've found a friend, connect a second controller to the console you're playing it on.Whoever is player one will have to complete the opening cut scenes to whatever episode you and your friend want to play before the second controller will bring up another player. But once you've made it through the cutscenes, you can begin playing.\n\nThat's really all there is to it — you should be able to continue your adventure wherever you are in co-op mode with a friend locally. This split-screen option can only be done with one other player at a time.Whenever your friend decides they're done playing, all they have to do is click the start button on their controller and then select "Drop Out," removing them from the game. Player one will then be able to play on a full screen again and continue the adventure alone.Is there an online co-op mode in 'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga'?Unfortunately, like all other Lego games, there is not an online multiplayer option, meaning you'll need to be in the same room with whoever you wish to play with. This has long been a downside to the franchise's installments and puts it significantly behind its competitors.\n\nThere are various third-party apps and programs you can install that will allow you to host an online session of the game, though since they're not directly supported by the game's developer, their reliability can be spotty.This also means that there isn't a cross-play option for players. You can only enter a multiplayer game mode with one other person who is using the same console as you. Unfortunately, it's also unclear if there will be any online connectivity added to the game in the future, though as all of the previous games in the franchise do not feature such options, it's highly unlikely we'll see it for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.