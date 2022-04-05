Prepare to Meet Tons of 'Star Wars' Characters in 'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga'

The game even features DLC that include character packs based on the many spin-offs for the franchise like The Mandalorian and Rogue One.

Given the sheer amount of Star Wars in the game, its character roster is appropriately huge. According to an official Star Wars blog post, the game features more than 300 playable characters. Players can take this enormous playable cast across 20 explorable planets. They certainly don't call this "the biggest Lego game ever" for nothing.