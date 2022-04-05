Prepare to Meet Tons of 'Star Wars' Characters in 'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga'By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Apr. 5 2022, Published 2:55 p.m. ET
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away can all be found in one place now, thanks to Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The classic sci-fi franchise is no stranger to being adapted to the building-block world of Lego, but the latest entry into the long-running game series adapts all nine mainline Star Wars entries into one glorious package. How many characters could the game possibly include? With nine movies in the series that span across decades of story, there's quite a few!
In today's pop culture driven world, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't have at least a passing knowledge of the legacy of Star Wars. Whether you love or hate it, the classic battle between the Jedi and the Sith is a story that has persisted across several generations through several films and spin-offs. The Skywalker Saga Lego game celebrated that entire tale in all of its glory, which means that its hundreds of characters are set to make an appearance.
How many characters are in 'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga'?
If you've never played a Lego Star Wars game before, they adapt the original story of the movies with a more lighthearted and comedic tone to match the aesthetic of the toy block franchise. However, in one of the most ambitious projects in the series, The Skywalker Saga adapts all nine of the main films. That includes the original trilogy starring Luke Skywalker, the prequel trilogy that depicts the lead-up to the Empire's reign, and the sequel trilogy that takes place decades after Luke's victory.
The game even features DLC that include character packs based on the many spin-offs for the franchise like The Mandalorian and Rogue One.
Given the sheer amount of Star Wars in the game, its character roster is appropriately huge. According to an official Star Wars blog post, the game features more than 300 playable characters. Players can take this enormous playable cast across 20 explorable planets. They certainly don't call this "the biggest Lego game ever" for nothing.
Between lightsaber-wielding warriors like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Rey and playable clone troopers and characters like Leia and Finn, there's no shortage of characters to choose from so you can play as your favorite. You can even play as Jar-Jar Binks, if you really want to!
The voice actors in the game features plenty of reprisals.
Star Wars is known for its iconic cast who have appeared across several films. While it's unreasonable to think that every single celebrity actor could return for a Lego game, The Skywalker Saga does feature several Star Wars actors reprising their roles. Billy Dee Williams returns to voice rebel leader Lando Calrissian, and Anthony Daniels reprises his role as the polite and timid droid C-3PO.
Voice actor Matthew Wood also returns to voice fan-favorite villain General Grievous. Several professional voice actor who have previously stood in for Star Wars characters in other games also return to voice the popular characters. These include James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan and Tom Kane as Yoda.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on all major gaming platforms.