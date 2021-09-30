Can 'The Mandalorian' Survive Without Baby Yoda? Our Season 3 Theories

There are two Star Wars spin-off shows in the works that align with the timeline of The Mandalorian Season 3 and onward. There's the Ahsoka series in the works and The Book of Boba Fett . Din met Ahsoka and Boba Fett during Season 2 of The Mandalorian, so it makes sense that their paths will cross again.

It would make a lot of sense for all three shows to crossover in response to a certain Moff threatening the galaxy. Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) also appeared to be hunting down Grand Admiral Thrawn during The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 5, "The Jedi." Could Thrawn appear for the first time in live-action in The Mandalorian Season 3?

If he does and teams up with Moff Gideon, the threat of another war seems highly likely. If that does occur Din is definitely going to need all of the help he can get.

Stream Seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian on Disney+