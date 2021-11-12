Our First Look at 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Is Finally Here

The limited series marks Ewan McGregor's and Hayden Christensen's long-awaited (16 years, to be exact) return to Star Wars, and we have to thank Disney Plus and Lucasfilm for fulfilling our dreams and bestowing this incredible gift upon us.

After a pretty dry year of content, our drought is over. So, what do we know about Obi-Wan Kenobi and its release date? Stay with us for everything you need to know about the series.