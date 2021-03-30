'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series Is Set 10 Years After the 'Star Wars' Prequels

Ewan McGregor will be reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. His post-Dark Side former apprentice Anakin Skywalker will be played once again by Hayden Christensen. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who was recently seen on HBO’s The Vow, will also be returning to the franchise. It seems that they’ll be portraying their roles as young Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru Lars, the couple who raise and protect young Luke Skywalker on planet Tatooine.

There are also several familiar faces joining the headlines. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to feature Moses Ingram, a breakout star from the Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit, and Kumail Nanjiani, who is also joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon as Kingo, a cosmic being living on Earth as a muscular Bollywood star in The Eternals. Also included in the limited series is Game of Thrones alum Indira Varma, along with Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, and Simone Kessell.

Director-turned-actor Benny Safdie has also signed on to be a part of the series. Filming for the Disney Plus series will start in April, and the release date will likely be sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

In an interview with ET last year, Ewan talked about being in the series and commented, "I'm really excited about it. It's gonna be great, I think."

We will be sure to keep you updated about the release date and all new news about the Obi-Wan series.