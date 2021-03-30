'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series Is Set 10 Years After the 'Star Wars' Prequels

'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series Is Set 10 Years After the 'Star Wars' PrequelsBy Toni Sutton
Mar. 29 2021, Published 11:14 p.m. ET
Disney has many Star Wars shows coming to the Disney Plus streaming service, and one will star a familiar hero. Prepare for the rematch of the millennium — Obi-Wan Kenobi will face off against Darth Vader in the upcoming Disney Plus limited series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Rumors have been swirling about a potential Obi-Wan solo project for years, and Disney and Lucasfilm announced the new show during the August 2019 D23 convention.
With the cast list being announced on March 29, the show's timeline was reiterated, which should clarify any confusion. Keep reading to find out about the timeline of the Obi-Wan series and much more!
When does the 'Star Wars: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series timeline take place?
Where the confusion seems to lie about the timeline of the show stems back to the August 2019 D23 convention where it was originally revealed that the series would take place eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. StarsWars.com has the official synopsis for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.
It reads that the Obi-Wan series will take place “10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.” It will be pretty interesting to see what events happened during the 19-year gap between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.
Who are the cast members in the star-studded 'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' series?
Ewan McGregor will be reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. His post-Dark Side former apprentice Anakin Skywalker will be played once again by Hayden Christensen. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who was recently seen on HBO’s The Vow, will also be returning to the franchise. It seems that they’ll be portraying their roles as young Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru Lars, the couple who raise and protect young Luke Skywalker on planet Tatooine.
There are also several familiar faces joining the headlines. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to feature Moses Ingram, a breakout star from the Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit, and Kumail Nanjiani, who is also joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon as Kingo, a cosmic being living on Earth as a muscular Bollywood star in The Eternals. Also included in the limited series is Game of Thrones alum Indira Varma, along with Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, and Simone Kessell.
Production begins soon on Obi-Wan Kenobi, a special event series coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GH3JBZxZDh— Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 29, 2021
Director-turned-actor Benny Safdie has also signed on to be a part of the series. Filming for the Disney Plus series will start in April, and the release date will likely be sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.
In an interview with ET last year, Ewan talked about being in the series and commented, "I'm really excited about it. It's gonna be great, I think."
We will be sure to keep you updated about the release date and all new news about the Obi-Wan series.