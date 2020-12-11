What Are the 10 New 'Star Wars' Shows?

Well, Disney did warn us that its plan was to lean heavily in the streaming direction as a part of its upcoming content strategy. Thanks to Disney Investor Day on Dec. 10, 2020, we now know a little more about what that means and what's coming for 2021 and beyond. One of the biggest takeaways of the day? For starters, it seems like Disney is backtracking a little on the fear of putting out "too much Star Wars." Instead, fans can gear up for a whopping 10 new Star Wars shows coming to Disney Plus.