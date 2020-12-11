What Are the 10 New 'Star Wars' Shows?By Jacqueline Gualtieri
Well, Disney did warn us that its plan was to lean heavily in the streaming direction as a part of its upcoming content strategy. Thanks to Disney Investor Day on Dec. 10, 2020, we now know a little more about what that means and what's coming for 2021 and beyond. One of the biggest takeaways of the day? For starters, it seems like Disney is backtracking a little on the fear of putting out "too much Star Wars." Instead, fans can gear up for a whopping 10 new Star Wars shows coming to Disney Plus.
Disney is planning for 10 new 'Stars Wars' shows. What's coming to Disney Plus?
We already know a little about just what those shows are. So, what's been confirmed so far?
'The Bad Batch'
A sneak peek at Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an all-new animated Original Series from Lucasfilm Animation, coming soon to #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/V0jQc4XNIe— Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020
Fresh off of their debut in the final season of The Clone Wars, the experimental clones of the Bad Batch are now getting their own animated series. Fans will watch the clones as they take on new mercenary missions throughout the galaxy, post-Clone Wars.
'Andor'
“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeR— Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020
The Disney Plus series focused on rebel spy Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, who was originally introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, was announced all the way back in 2018, with little updates until this year. The series is a prequel to the events of Rogue One, and will feature the return of some Rogue One characters, like Alan Tudyk's K-2SO, as well as introduce new ones played by stars like Stellan Skarsgard and Denise Gough. According to Diego, filming is currently underway in London.
'Obi-Wan Kenobi'
Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk— Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020
The highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series was announced back in 2019, with Ewan McGregor set to reprise his role as the beloved Jedi. The show takes place 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Also filming in and around London, production is set to begin in early January of 2021. Hayden Christensen will also be returning as Darth Vader.
'A Droid Story'
Disney has announced that an upcoming series, titled A Droid Story, will focus on a new hero being guided by the classic characters of R2-D2 and C-3PO. Lucasfilm Animation is teaming up with Lucasfilm’s visual effects team, Industrial Light & Magic, to bring this series to life.
'The Acolyte'
The upcoming The Acolyte will take place during the end of the High Republic era. The mystery-thriller will introduce viewers to how the emerging threat of the dark-side powers was born. It will be helmed by Leslye Headland, who previously co-created the Netflix hit, Russian Doll.
'Lando'
Yes, our beloved scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, is returning in a limited series by Dear White People creator Justin Simien. The timeline for this series remains unknown, so it's hard to know if we'll be seeing Billy Dee Williams or Donald Glover reprise their role, or if we may see someone new entirely.
'Star Wars: Visions'
This series is actually a set of animated short films, brought to life by Japanese anime creators.
'Ahsoka'
Fresh off her live action debut in The Mandalorian, Rosario Dawson is set to reprise her role as Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka. The series is set to take place during the same time period as The Mandalorian.
'Rangers of the New Republic'
Another Mandalorian spinoff, little has been revealed about Rangers of the New Republic, however it has long been rumored that Gina Carano's Cara Dune would be getting a spinoff. With her recently being announced as Nevarro's New Republic Marshal, it seems this may be the tie-in fans were looking for.
As for the 10th Star Wars show? It seems like we may have to wait for one more announcement. However, Lucasfilm has also confirmed a new series called Willow, based on the 1988 movie of the same name, starring Warwick Davis and being directed by Crazy Rich Asians' Jon M. Chu. Not exactly a Star Wars show, but many old-school Star Wars fans are excited by it nonetheless.