Boba Fett Makes a Surprise Return in 'The Mandalorian' — Who Is Behind That Mask?

Season 2 of the Disney+ hit original show The Mandalorian has finally started premiering on the streaming service. This season alone has brought plenty of twists and turns to Din Djarin's journey to bring Baby Yoda (technically named Grogu) to safety, but like all Star Wars installments, the plot twists just keep coming.

At the beginning of the series, viewers noticed the small cameo a character, who was previously thought to be dead, made. Now, it looks like he'll be a staple this season.