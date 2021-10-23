Hayden Christensen's Star Wars Comeback Continues as He Returns for 'Ahsoka'By Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 23 2021, Published 2:47 p.m. ET
Hayden Christensen is officially making a full-fledged return to the Star Wars universe. Fans of the underrated actor last saw him portray Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the final installment of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.
While he stepped away from the franchise for a long time, he received a vocal cameo credit in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This must've awakened his passion for the saga because now he's making a come back to Hollywood and our beloved Stars Wars.
Hayden Christensen is starring in the upcoming Disney+ live-action series 'Ahsoka.'
On Friday, Oct. 22, The Hollywood Reporter broke the internet and sent Star Wars fanatics into a world of chaos when they announced Hayden Christensen is returning to the franchise for yet another project.
Multiple sources spoke with THR and confirmed "The actor will reprise the role of Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, in Ahsoka, the latest Star Wars live-action series from Lucasfilm and Disney+."
Hayden will act opposite Rosario Dawson, who is starring as the fan-favorite Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano.
Ahsoka Tano first arrived in Star Wars in the 2008 animated film Stars Wars: The Clone Wars, followed by the TV series of the same name from 2008—2020. She made her live-action debut in the second season of the award-winning Disney+ series The Mandalorian.
THR also reported that "Plot details are being kept in the far reaches of the Outer Rim, but it is known that longtime Star Wars lightsaber wielder Dave Filoni is writing the series and exec producing with Jon Favreau."
If you're familiar with the animated side of Star Wars, then you have to know how much of a dream come true this is for Dave Filoni. He's one of the biggest Star Wars fans on the planet, and he achieved what many supporters wanted, which was to secure Ahsoka Tano as a canon character.
Who is Hayden Christensen portraying in 'Ahsoka'?
We all know that Master Yoda assigned Ahsoka as Anakin's padawan during the Clone Wars, but it's uncertain how their relationship will play out in the series. Like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, which includes the death of Darth Vader.
With this information, we can assume that Hayden will portray the character in flashbacks, and hopefully, as a force ghost (manifesting we hear Anakin refer to Ahsoka as "Snips").
The 'Star Wars' community is going wild over Hayden's return.
During Disney Investors Day on Dec. 10, 2020, it was announced that Hayden would reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+. Starring Ewan McGregor, who is reprising his role as iconic Jedi Master Kenobi, the series takes place 10 years after the tragic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.
With this in mind, it's safe to say we'll primarily see Hayden as Darth Vader, with a possibility for flashbacks. Please give us flashbacks; we're desperate to see our boys happy.
Stay tuned for updates on both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka, coming soon to Disney+.