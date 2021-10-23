Hayden Christensen's Star Wars Comeback Continues as He Returns for 'Ahsoka'

Hayden Christensen is officially making a full-fledged return to the Star Wars universe. Fans of the underrated actor last saw him portray Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the final installment of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

While he stepped away from the franchise for a long time, he received a vocal cameo credit in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This must've awakened his passion for the saga because now he's making a come back to Hollywood and our beloved Stars Wars.

Hayden Christensen is starring in the upcoming Disney+ live-action series 'Ahsoka.'

On Friday, Oct. 22, The Hollywood Reporter broke the internet and sent Star Wars fanatics into a world of chaos when they announced Hayden Christensen is returning to the franchise for yet another project. Multiple sources spoke with THR and confirmed "The actor will reprise the role of Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, in Ahsoka, the latest Star Wars live-action series from Lucasfilm and Disney+."

Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming live-action #StarWars series #Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson: https://t.co/0D2hE0rnrj pic.twitter.com/9NhFc1fYMR — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 22, 2021 Source: Twitter / @THR

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden will act opposite Rosario Dawson, who is starring as the fan-favorite Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka Tano first arrived in Star Wars in the 2008 animated film Stars Wars: The Clone Wars, followed by the TV series of the same name from 2008—2020. She made her live-action debut in the second season of the award-winning Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

THR also reported that "Plot details are being kept in the far reaches of the Outer Rim, but it is known that longtime Star Wars lightsaber wielder Dave Filoni is writing the series and exec producing with Jon Favreau." If you're familiar with the animated side of Star Wars, then you have to know how much of a dream come true this is for Dave Filoni. He's one of the biggest Star Wars fans on the planet, and he achieved what many supporters wanted, which was to secure Ahsoka Tano as a canon character.

Article continues below advertisement