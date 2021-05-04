'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Has Fans Excited About the Future of Star Wars

The Bad Batch follows a group of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations. The group was first introduced in Star Wars : The Clone Wars, the animated series that bridged the gap between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Clone Force 99, or the Bad Batch, as they like to be called, have a different genetic makeup than the clones that make up the clone army.

Each member of the Bad Batch possesses a specific skill, which makes them all powerful soldiers in their own right, and even more so when they're working as a team.

The series is set in the immediate aftermath of the clone wars as the crew works to figure out what their place in the galaxy is following the massive upheaval that that war brought with it.