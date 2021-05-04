'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Has Fans Excited About the Future of Star Wars

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Has Fans Excited About the Future of Star WarsBy Joseph Allen
May. 4 2021, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
The universe of Star Wars is just going to keep getting bigger. Star Wars: The Bad Batch just debuted its first episode on May 4, and now, fans of the franchise want more details on exactly what the new series is about. Given the history of animated series in the Star Wars universe, The Bad Batch isn't exactly the first of its kind, but that doesn't mean fans won't flock to it in droves.
What is 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' about?
The Bad Batch follows a group of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations. The group was first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the animated series that bridged the gap between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Clone Force 99, or the Bad Batch, as they like to be called, have a different genetic makeup than the clones that make up the clone army.
Each member of the Bad Batch possesses a specific skill, which makes them all powerful soldiers in their own right, and even more so when they're working as a team.
The series is set in the immediate aftermath of the clone wars as the crew works to figure out what their place in the galaxy is following the massive upheaval that that war brought with it.
When will new episodes of 'The Bad Batch' be released?
Following the debut of its first episode on May 4, the series will air new installments weekly on Fridays beginning on May 7. There will also be another new episode next Tuesday, May 11, and then weekly airings on Fridays from there.
The show's first season will run for six episodes, and it's unclear whether there are plans to release more moving forward.
Who are the members of the Bad Batch?
Like most elite units, the members of the Bad Batch all have nicknames that correspond to their roles on the team. Because all of the members of the group are clones, they're all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, who also served as the voice of the clones in The Clone Wars. Hunter is the group's leader, and he was engineered with heightened senses that make him an expert tracker.
Tech is, perhaps obviously, the member of the Bad Batch with the best technical skills. He is known to be a fast talker and is also a linguistics expert. Crosshair, meanwhile is a sniper, and a much more reserved figure. He has a habit of challenging authority, but he always has the well-being of his team in mind. Wrecker is quick-tempered, fearless, and strong, and is the muscle of the group.
Echo is the group's newest member, and is actually half clone, half droid. He often works with Tech, in part because the cyborg part of his brain has an affinity for machines. He was also a prisoner of the Separatists during the Clone War, and was forced to use his knowledge of the Republic in order to work against them.